Bayfield Inn continues to serve city after nearly 100 years

Bayfield Inn
Bayfield Inn(Bayfield Inn)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Located in the heart of downtown Bayfield is the Bayfield Inn.

The Inn has been serving Bayfield and its visitors for almost 100 years.

They have more than 20 luxury hotel rooms, as well as several vacation rentals throughout town.

In addition to the amenities, they have breathtaking views of the harbor and Lake Superior that keeps people coming back year after year.

There are three onsite dining options for guests including the Lakeside Dining Room, The Lounge, and The Deck.

For more information on the Bayfield Inn, click here.

