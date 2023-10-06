Bayfield High School junior crowned 2023 Apple Fest Queen

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Every year, an Apple Fest Queen or King is chosen to represent Bayfield.

This year, Elvira Albert was selected to be crowned Apple Fest Queen.

Albert is a junior at Bayfield High School and a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Her family both owns and lives on the Pratt Farm.

Introducing this year's Apple Festival Queen, Elvira Albert! Elvira is in 11th grade at Bayfield High School and a... Posted by Bayfield Apple Festival on Friday, August 25, 2023

Albert will be celebrated during a special coronation at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Bayfield Memorial Park.

To learn more about Albert and former Apple Fest Queens and Kings, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.