Bayfield High School junior crowned 2023 Apple Fest Queen

Elvira Albert was selected to be crowned the 2023 Apple Fest Queen
Elvira Albert was selected to be crowned the 2023 Apple Fest Queen(Bayfield Apple Festival)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Every year, an Apple Fest Queen or King is chosen to represent Bayfield.

This year, Elvira Albert was selected to be crowned Apple Fest Queen.

Albert is a junior at Bayfield High School and a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Her family both owns and lives on the Pratt Farm.

Albert will be celebrated during a special coronation at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Bayfield Memorial Park.

To learn more about Albert and former Apple Fest Queens and Kings, click here.

