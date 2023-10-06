Bayfield Civic League to restore century-old gazebo

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Bayfield Civic League is getting ready to restore a more than century-old gazebo that sits on Lake Superior shores.

The historic Bayfield Gazebo was built in 1913 by 28 women who had formed the Bayfield Civic League.

They wanted to offer a spot for people waiting to board boats to seek shelter from the elements.

Now, 110 years later, the gazebo, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is still standing in Memorial Park and it has become a gathering place for the community.

“This is truly an iconic structure here on the waterfront,” Sue Gerzina, president of the Bayfield Civic League, said. “It’s just a welcoming sight when you sail and you come into the area and you see the gazebo. It’s filled with all kinds of activity. I love to watch people as they sit here and converse.”

But over a century’s worth of the weather’s wear and tear has led to an unsteady foundation and other structural stress.

Historic Bayfield Gazebo weather wear and tear (Northern News Now)

So on Monday, October 9, today’s members of the Bayfield Civic League will start taking the gazebo down.

They plan to replace it with an identical structure, which will include some of the original pieces.

“It is standing here as a testimony to what those women were all about,” Marilyn Van Sant, with the Bayfield Civic League, said. “So our role as a Civic League of 2023 is to preserve what they have provided for generations of people.”

While many local companies are donating their time, the whole project is expected to cost more than $100,000.

Bayfield Gazebo National Register of Historic Places sign (Northern News Now)

The Civic League also hopes to have a reserve fund to make updates to the Gazebo as needed.

The Civic League hopes to have the restored gazebo finished by spring 2024.

