Annual Apple Pie and Dessert Tasting leaves sweet impression

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Before all the Bayfield Apple Fest activities started, the locals got an early taste of all the fun.

Leaders held the annual Apple Pie and Dessert tasting event at Bayfield’s lakeside pavilion on September 27.

Local bakers submitted their finest apple pies or apple-themed desserts.

Then, a group of lucky judges tasted them all and crowned a champion.

Hunter excited to be a judge at the Apple Dessert Contest at Apple Fest (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now’s Ryan Haff and Hunter McCullough were happy to help with that effort.

Hunter’s pick was an apple crisp, while Ryan stuck to the traditional homemade apple pie.

Below is a list of all the official winners in each category:

Commercial – All American Apple Pie

Winner: Bonnie Bodin – Sweet Sailing

Runner Up: Beta Bodin – Sweet Sailing

Commercial – Apple Dessert

Winner: Sharon Johnson – Pier Plaza - Carmel Apple Dump Cake

Runner Up: Melanie – St. James Social - Macaron Apple Pie Cake

Home Baked – All American Apple Pie

Winner: Carol Marsh

Runner Up: Debbie Allan

Home Baked – Apple Dessert

Winner: Matt Arnold - Harvest Sparkle Bomb

Runner Up: Aaron Wszalek - Apple Cheesecake with Apple Cider Curd

Home Baked – Creative Apple Pie

Winner: Aaron Wszalek - Apple Custard Pie with Sweet & Salty Crust

Runner Up: Andria Simons - Apple Angel Wings

Youth

Helen Arnold - Apple Donuts

