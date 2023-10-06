Annual Apple Pie and Dessert Tasting leaves sweet impression
BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Before all the Bayfield Apple Fest activities started, the locals got an early taste of all the fun.
Leaders held the annual Apple Pie and Dessert tasting event at Bayfield’s lakeside pavilion on September 27.
Local bakers submitted their finest apple pies or apple-themed desserts.
Then, a group of lucky judges tasted them all and crowned a champion.
Northern News Now’s Ryan Haff and Hunter McCullough were happy to help with that effort.
Hunter’s pick was an apple crisp, while Ryan stuck to the traditional homemade apple pie.
Below is a list of all the official winners in each category:
Commercial – All American Apple Pie
Winner: Bonnie Bodin – Sweet Sailing
Runner Up: Beta Bodin – Sweet Sailing
Commercial – Apple Dessert
Winner: Sharon Johnson – Pier Plaza - Carmel Apple Dump Cake
Runner Up: Melanie – St. James Social - Macaron Apple Pie Cake
Home Baked – All American Apple Pie
Winner: Carol Marsh
Runner Up: Debbie Allan
Home Baked – Apple Dessert
Winner: Matt Arnold - Harvest Sparkle Bomb
Runner Up: Aaron Wszalek - Apple Cheesecake with Apple Cider Curd
Home Baked – Creative Apple Pie
Winner: Aaron Wszalek - Apple Custard Pie with Sweet & Salty Crust
Runner Up: Andria Simons - Apple Angel Wings
Youth
Helen Arnold - Apple Donuts
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.