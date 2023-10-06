68-cents for a letter: Proposed Pricing

Also seeking price changes for Certified Mail, Post Office Boxes & Insurance
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Matt McConico
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of mailing services price changes to take effect January 21, 2024.

The rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp.

A first class stamp would go from 66 cents to 68 cents.

The proposed adjustments, approved by the governors of the Postal Service would have to be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

If approved by the commission, the price changes would include:

PRODUCTCurrent PricesPlanned Prices
Letters (1 ounce)66 cents68 cents
Letters (metered 1 ounce)63 cents64 cents
Domestic Postcards51 cents53 cents
International Postcards$1.50$1.55
International Letter (1 ounce)$1.50$1.55

There would be no change to the additional-ounce letter price, which remains at 24 cents.

The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The post office in a news release said, “As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan.”

The price tables are also available on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

