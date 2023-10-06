61st Annual Bayfield Apple Festival kicks off Friday

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - There’s a whole weekend of fun planned for the 2023 Bayfield Apple Festival.

The festival started back in 1962 when orchard owner Walter “Jimmy” Erickson suggested the town should sponsor an apple festival.

He wanted to help publicize the Bayfield area’s orchards.

That first year for Apple Fest, about 4,000 people showed up and it’s only gotten bigger since.

Today, tens of thousands of people come each year to peruse food and craft vendors downtown, tour local orchards, and enjoy their harvests.

The festivities run mostly from Friday to Sunday night, with an event Thursday as well.

BAYFIELD APPLE FEST EVENTS:

Thursday, October 5:

Senior Pie & Coffee Social at CORE Community Resources: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Spectrum Carnival: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, October 6:

Food and Craft Vendors line the streets of Downtown Bayfield: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bayfield Farmer’s Market featuring all local producers along South First Street: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Warren Nelson: Memorial Park Gazebo: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mayor Proclamation : Memorial Park Gazebo: 12 p.m.

Big Top Chautauqua: Grandstand Stage (North Second Street): 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Michael Vasquez: Memorial Park Gazebo: 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Spectrum Carnival (Along Manypenny Avenue): 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Jeff Sartor: Memorial Park Gazebo: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Big Top Chautauqua: Grandstand Stage (North Second Street): 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Hoop’s Dockside : Fish, Beer Garden and Live Music by McCullough Brothers (207 Wilson Ave.): 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Free Live Concert: Uncle Chunk at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino: 8:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday, October 7:

Sunday, October 8:

Food and Craft Vendors line the streets of Downtown Bayfield: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Warren Nelson, Memorial Park Gazebo: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Big Top Chautauqua: Grandstand Stage (North Second Street): 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Spectrum Carnival (Along Manypenny Avenue): 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Grand Parade : 2 p.m.

Michael Vasquez, Memorial Park Gazebo: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Big Top Chautauqua: Grandstand Stage (North Second Street): 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Firemen’s Raffle Drawing, Grandstand Stage: 5 p.m.

