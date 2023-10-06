2 Ohio men sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting of southeastern Michigan woman

Two Ohio men have been sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights
(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Two Ohio men were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights.

Shandon Ray Groom, 30, of Toledo, was sentenced to 17 to 26 years in prison. Timothy Eugene Moore, 37, also of Toledo, was sentenced to 20 to 55 years, after also pleading guilty to a felony firearm charge.

Groom and Moore were charged with killing of 27-year-old Egypt Covington, who was found dead in June 2017 inside her home in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Her hands had been bound with holiday string lights, and she had been shot in the head, authorities said.

A third man who was charged in Covington's slaying, Shane Lamar Evans, 34, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in May to 15 to 25 years in prison.

Covington was an account manager for a beer distributor as well as a musician and singer. In 2017, Arbor Brewing created a beer, A Girl Named Egypt, to honor Covington’s life.

Most Read

Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location
Vineyard Church in Duluth
Attorney for church victims speaks out about former pastoral assistant charges
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
One airlifted after crash north of Virginia
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant
Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth
Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers

Latest News

Police officer serving search warrant fatally shoots armed northern Michigan woman
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in 17 minutes, Naz Reid added 16 and the Minnesota...
Timberwolves top Mavericks 111-99 in NBA preseason opener in Abu Dhabi
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of...
Twins advance for 1st time in 21 years with 2-0 win to sweep Blue Jays behind Gray, Correa
Detroit-area mayor indicted on bribery charge alleging he took $50,000 to facilitate property sale