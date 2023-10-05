UMD Women’s Hockey heads into season opener ranked #6 nationally

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This University of Minnesota Duluth Women’s hockey team’s season debut will be against a familiar opening night foe.

Last year, the Bulldogs traveled up to New York to face Long Island University (LIU) on opening night but, this year, the Sharks will be coming to Amsoil Arena.

In Brooklyn, the Bulldogs won both games for a sweep, their 14th opening series sweep in program history.

Both teams have new players, but one addition by the Bulldogs is going to make this game more interesting, as Swedish Olympian Paula Bergstrom transferred from LIU after last season.

Now in her fifth year, the defensemen transferred thanks to heavy influence from UMD standout goaltender and fellow Swedish Olympian Emma Soderberg.

Team Captain Mannon McMahon was very happy her former teammate was able to convince Bergstrom.

“We love our Swedes! So, whenever we hear we got one coming we know they’re going to be physical, they’re gonna be strong and big, and Paula fits that mold so we were excited no matter what,” said McMahon.

Bergstrom was asked about her thoughts on the matchup.

“It’s special in a way, but at the same time you have to view it as just another game and show up, so we’ll see how it feels on Friday,” said Bergstrom.

The Bulldogs are looking ahead to the matchup but head coach Maura Crowell is more focused on recognizing the team she has.

“In a lot of early season games like this, it’s more about us than it is really dissecting our opponent because we just really need to focus on ourselves at this point, and we’ve picked out specific parts of their gameplan that we need to be ready for ways to pick it apart,” said Crowell.

The season-opening puck drop is set for 6 p.m. Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

If you can’t make the game it will be broadcasted on the MY9 Sports Network.

