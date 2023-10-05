UAE holds rally in support of better conditions for UMD faculty

UMD faculty rally
UMD faculty rally(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Dozens of people gathered at UMD today to protest faculty working conditions.

The University Education Association of Duluth (UAE) held a rally on campus Thursday afternoon.

Members say they want to remind faculty to stay unified and committed to a fair contract.

The UEA has been negotiating with the University of Minnesota over a new contract since May.

The group is calling for more parental leave, job security, and dedicated instruction time with students.

John Schwetman, President of the UEA, says their work at UMD is going well overall but more needs to be done.

”We do believe strongly that a strong university of Minnesota is going to be strong not only in the metropolitan center,” says Schwetman. “But it’s going to be stronger in all corners of the state. We’re really doing valuable work here, bringing these opportunities to Northern Minnesota.”

Schwetman says UMD is facing major budget cuts, not because they’re in a financial crisis, but because of insufficient support.

University spokespeople say they have made meaningful efforts to reach an agreement on a new contract but some key issues remain.

A mediation session is set to occur in October.

