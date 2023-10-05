Timberwolves top Mavericks 111-99 in NBA preseason opener in Abu Dhabi

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in 17 minutes, Naz Reid added 16 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-99 in the first NBA preseason game of the year
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in 17 minutes, Naz Reid added 16 and the Minnesota...
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in 17 minutes, Naz Reid added 16 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-99 in the first NBA preseason game of the year(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in 17 minutes, Naz Reid added 16 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-99 in the first NBA preseason game of the year Thursday.

Luka Garza and Shake Milton each scored 12 points for the Timberwolves, who led by as many as 29 and never trailed.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points in 17 first-half minutes for Dallas, and Jaden Hardy added 13.

Most of the top players from each team didn’t play in the second half, and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards didn’t play at all. He was held out with an ankle issue.

It was the first of two games that the teams will play in Abu Dhabi, with the rematch on Saturday before the teams return to the U.S.

This trip marks the third time in a year that NBA players have played in Abu Dhabi. The league sent Atlanta and Milwaukee to the United Arab Emirates for a pair of preseason games last season, and a number of NBA players took part in a series of games in the UAE before this summer’s World Cup — with the U.S., Greece and eventual World Cup champion Germany all participating in those exhibitions.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Most Read

Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location
Vineyard Church in Duluth
Attorney for church victims speaks out about former pastoral assistant charges
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
One airlifted after crash north of Virginia
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant
Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth
Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers

Latest News

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa reacts after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of...
Twins advance for 1st time in 21 years with 2-0 win to sweep Blue Jays behind Gray, Correa
Detroit-area mayor indicted on bribery charge alleging he took $50,000 to facilitate property sale
Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run during the third...
Twins stop record 18-game postseason skid on strength of Royce Lewis home runs
Jennifer Crumbley (left) and James Crumbley (right) have been charged with four counts of...
Parents will stand trial in 2021 Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students