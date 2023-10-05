Taylor Swift and Halloween; Sun Prairie family dubs it “sc-ERAS tour”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No ticket, no problem. A Sun Prairie family is bringing what they call the “sc-ERAS” tour to their front lawn this Halloween.

There are hundreds of lights, three ghosts and ten bodies of bones in Katelyn Mclaughlin’s yard.

“Definitely you see skeletons, but they are so well dressed,” says neighbor Patty Storch.

One could even call them gorgeous.

Sun Prairie family makes Taylor Swift Halloween display (WMTV)

“Everybody’s just been really positive,” said Mclaughlin.

Her love for Halloween and her favorite singer, Taylor Swift, is building her house a big reputation on her Sun Prairie block. It all started when Mclaughlin went to the T Swift concert in June.

“In one of her acts she brings out all of her past eras in these glass boxes, cages, reflecting on her past albums, wearing the iconic outfits from different music videos,” recalled Mclaughlin. “In August I was talking to my husband and I was like oh my gosh, we should decorate our skeletons as the Eras Tour!”

Katelyn Mclaughlin at Taylor Swift concert (Katelyn Mclaughlin)

This Swiftie has now put a new Hallow’s Eve twist on the Eras tour, dubbing her display the “sc-ERAS tour.”

Hand-constructed frames display Taylor Swift skeletons dressed in handmade outfits from the singer’s albums, bringing a different meaning to a “haunted” display.

“I just hope it makes them smile,” said Mclaughlin.

Directly across the street, Patty Storch is all smiles because she has a front row seat to the “sc-ERAS tour” that she wouldn’t sell on Ticketmaster for anything.

“I think the whole neighborhood has just enjoyed this so much! People slow down take a picture so the community is just thrilled,” said Storch.

Fans are already forming for a new era of Halloween.

