Sign Up for the 2023 Fall Northern News Now Blood Drive

November 1 & 2
2023 Northern News Now Blood Drive
2023 Northern News Now Blood Drive(Memorial Blood Centers)
By Matt McConico
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You can now sign-up for the next Northern News Now Blood Drive!

The Blood Drive will be at the Pier B Resort Ballroom.

DAY ONE: Wednesday, November 01, 2023 11:00 am - 07:00 pm CLICK HERE TO SIGN-UP.

DAY TWO: Thursday, November 02, 2023 09:00 am - 05:00 pm CLICK HERE TO SIGN-UP.

Walk-in donations are accepted, but registering ahead of time will help ensure you will be able to make your donation in a timely manner.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt, a gift from Epicurean, plus a chance to win a family 4-pack to North Shore Adventure Park!

Every donation has the chance to impact up to three lives.

Pier B is located at 800 West Railroad Street, Duluth, MN 55802.

We partner with Memorial Blood Centers who has been saving and sustaining lives since 1948 as an independent nonprofit blood center.

Memorial Blood Centers provides blood for 16 Air Ambulance Helicopters around Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Plus they are the main blood supplier for nearly 3-dozen hospital from Western Wisconsin, across Minnesota, to Eastern North Dakota.

