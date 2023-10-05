Rain chances linger through Friday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region. Some of these cells could produce heavy rain and some small hail. Tonight, we will have an 80% chance of scattered rain showers. Lows will be in the 40′s with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see showers off and on through the morning. In the afternoon the rain will mostly diminish, however, there will still be some pop-up showers here and there. Highs will be in the 40′s with breezy northwest winds 10-20mph gusting to 40mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40′s and 50′s with winds out of the northwest 5-15mph. A stray shower or two wouldn’t be surprising, but not everyone will see the rain.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10mph. A cool, but calmer fall day.

