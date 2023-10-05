Man charged for Superior shots fired incident

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The 21-year-old man who turned himself in last week in connection with a shooting in Superior was been charged.

Spencer Richard Gudowski of Superior was charged with four counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 22 at around 12:30 a.m., the Superior Police Department responded near North 57th Street and Baxter Avenue for the report of gunshots and bullets striking residences in the area.

A residence on Baxter Avenue reported a bullet struck their home, entering from the east through a second-story bedroom wall.

Another home on North 58th Street was shot at.

The owner of the home said she found a bullet was found in the dishwasher.

Additionally, a third home was struck on the same street, as a bullet hit the exterior air conditioning unit.

Bullet impacts were found on nearby stop signs as well.

Police used a K9 and exterior residence surveillance cameras to find bullet casings and identify a possible shooter.

Authorities say a person firing from the location where the bullet casings were located on North 58th Street and in the direction where houses were impacted would be firing into a highly populated residential area of the city as seen by numerous residences in the area.

Douglas County Communications Center received an email from a concerned citizen who reported that Gudowski was involved in the shooting.

It was reported that Gudowski was at the Birds Bar just before the shooting, which is less than a mile away from the shooting area.

Investigators went to the bar to review surveillance footage.

The observed Gudowski at the bar drinking with three other people.

In addition, there is a receipt from him at 11:28 p.m.

Court documents say Gudowski was then seen leaving and getting into a white GMC Acadia registered to him.

The vehicle is seen leaving the parking lot, crossing Tower Avenue, and then heading east on North 58th Street.

Just before leaving the parking lot at 12:25 a.m., Gudowski is seen opening the rear liftgate of his vehicle, getting something, and then getting into the car and driving away.

Additional residential footage showed at 12:26 a.m. the white SUV was traveling east on North 58th Street.

Another vehicle was seen driving past at the same time, the driver had been at the bar with Gudowski.

Authorities say this was approximately 27 seconds before the shooting occurred.

Investigators then spoke to the driver of the other car.

During that interview, the driver said Gudowski was supposed to meet him at his house on North 59th Street after they left the bar.

However, Gudowski never showed up which was stated to not be out of character as he always changes plans last minute.

The driver did say after he got home he saw a vehicle that he believed was Gudowski back into his driveway, open his rear liftgate, walk to the back of the vehicle, and then drive away.

In addition, the driver told authorities that Gudowski had bought a pistol within the last couple of months.

The two had gone to Superior Shooter’s Supply for Gudowski to buy ammunition.

A receipt from the store shows the ammunition Gudowski bought was consistent with the bullet casings found from the shooting.

The driver added that Gudowski had shown him a video during the same time frame shooting a gun at a stop sign.

A search warrant was then executed on Gudowski’s car and home.

They found matching bullets to the casing found on scene in his car and a receipt for a Glock 43 firearm.

In a storage room next to his bedroom was a gun safe where police found a Glock 43 handgun and two six-round magazines.

The serial number on the gun matched the receipt found in his car.

More casings were found in his room that matched the ones found at the shooting.

Police spoke to Gudowski’s mother to inform her that her son would be arrested.

She said her son was with her currently and would make arrangements to turn himself into the police department.

Later that evening, Gudowski turned himself in.

Gudowski is looking at up to12 years in prison for the incident.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 11.

