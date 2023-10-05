Garry Bjorklund Half-Marathon sells out in less than 100 hours

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After seeing a record opening day of registration earlier this week, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon has now reached its fastest sellout since 2018.

According to marathon leaders, more than 8,000 participants signed up in less than 100 hours for the half marathon.

When registration moved from a lottery structure to first-come, first-served in 2018, the event sold out in a single day.

“This race is always one of our most popular, but this year rivals some of our best in terms of early interest and registration,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider. “It’s been an exciting week, and now the focus turns to creating an experience for these participants that they can enjoy and makes them want to return.”

Despite the main event being sold out, there are still ways for people to get into the 2024 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon:

2-Year Guaranteed Program: Participants can sign up for the 2024 and 2025 Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, while also supporting the Young Athletes Foundation. Only 100 total 2-year guaranteed entries will be sold.

Half Great Grandma’s Challenge: Participants can sign up for both the 2024 William A. Irvin 5K and Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. Fewer than 50 entries remain to the 2024 Half Great Grandma’s Challenge.

Charity Partners: Participants can register through one of our 2024 Charity Partners. When a participant has reached the fundraising goal – set by each organization – they will receive a free entry into the 2024 event of their choice. Available charity entries vary by organization.

“We talk every year about the positive impact Grandma’s Marathon weekend has on our participants and community,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said, “but our 2-Year Guaranteed Entry Program and Charity Partners program are great examples of how that impact can extend even past our race weekend.”

The Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon will be on June 22 as part of the 2024 Grandma’s Marathon weekend.

