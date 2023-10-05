Duluth Superior Film Festival features local filmmakers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The annual film festival will show over a dozen feature films and more short films to the public.

Organizers with the film festival will show films at the Zeitgeist Zinema and Norshor Theatre in Downtown Duluth.

“We’ve got a lot of great things planned for the next couple of days, throughout the weekend,” Richard Hansen, the Founding Director of the Duluth Superior Film Festival, said.

Most of the films featured at the festival are recorded in the Northland, within several different genres.

According to Hansen, it’s important to keep up with locally-made films.

“We’ve been trying to build the community of local filmmakers and content creators since 2010,” he said. “A film festival of this nature really does give local creators an opportunity to participate in a significant event.”

One of the headlining films at this year’s festival is ‘40 Below’ a film that documents the journey of Northlanders racing hundreds of miles in below-freezing temperatures.

“It starts on the coldest day of the year,” Marius Andersen, the film’s director, said. “The people that do it are just some of the toughest athletes in the world.”

The film was shot during the polar vortex of 2019.

“Coming from Germany, I’ve never experienced anything close to it, my wife when I left and kissed her goodbye told me, ‘Be really careful, you have no idea what these temperatures are like’,” Andersen said.

According to Andersen, they had to keep camera batteries in their coats to prevent them from dying in the frigid weather.

“It was quite a crazy experience,” he said.

While it was hard to film in conditions like the ones in 2019, Andersen said it was all worth it.

”All I ever wanted to do was make a film that people wanted to see and it I feel so blessed that people really enjoyed and during the screening they laugh, they gasp, they applaud, it’s just a really fun experience,” he said.

For more information about ‘Below 40′ and the Duluth Superior Film Festival, you can visit their website here.

‘Below 40′ will show on Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at the Norshor Theatre.

