Duluth expanding lead pipe replacement project in 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the next year hundreds of Duluthians will have safer drinking water.

City leaders gathered Wednesday to announce the expansion of its lead pipe replacement project. An estimated 650 homes will have their lead pipes replaced in 2024.

The next areas of Duluth to have their pipes replaced include sections of Lincoln Park, Gary New Duluth, and other pockets of the city.

Areas for lead pipe replacement in 2024. (KBJR)

Each replacement costs around $16,000, though the work is being done at no cost to homeowners. Duluth acquired both federal and state funding to perform the replacements. Earlier this year, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill providing $240 million to replace lead pipes across the state.

According to Mayor Larson, Duluth is becoming an example for many communities across the state when it comes to this type of work.

“Our ability to get ahead as quickly as we have is what’s making us a model in the state. And we’re really really proud of that,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

Right now, the city has inventoried about 7,000 homes needing the replacement. City leaders say that number is estimated to rise to 11,000 as more homes are tested.

“I know clean water is important for everyone. I was just watching between last summer and this summer, eagerly awaiting our turn,” said Ian Soumis, a Duluth resident who’s recently had the pipe replacement.

To replace the pipe, work crews have to tear open the street and drill horizontally underground to connect water to each home.

According to Soumis, crews worked very quickly to get the work done.

“Surprisingly, it only took maybe a day, day and a half, and that was providing for any snags that they hit, " Soumis said.

The goal is to replace all lead pipes in Duluth, city officials estimate that will take about a decade.

For more information on protecting yourself from lead exposure while you’re waiting for the pipe replacement, click here.

