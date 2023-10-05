Duluth bus driver shortage continues to challenge families

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the nation, school districts are dealing with a bus driver shortage, including Duluth.

Tuesday several families in the Duluth School District were notified there wasn’t a bus to pick up their student and Duluth School District Superintendent John Magas knows it is an inconvenience for families.

“We apologize to our parents when this happens,” said Magas. “We absolutely want to do our absolute best to make sure that we have drivers.”

Superintendent Magas said the Duluth School District has been aware of its need for drivers all year and created several incentives to try and attract more workers.

“We have a significant pay increase,” said Magas. “If one of our drivers or another staff member recruits a driver, they get a couple hundred, the hours are really flexible, we have incredible benefits and also you get to work with great kids.”

The District also partners with Voyager Transportation which is responsible for getting two-thirds of the students to and from school while the district handles the rest.

Both groups are understaffed but Magas added the real problem happens when drivers call out on short notice.

“That’s something that’s very hard,” said Magas. “Sometimes we don’t know until the morning of who isn’t there because somebody might be fine one night, and they wake up in the morning and they’re sick.”

When drivers do call out on short notice the district has come up with a new way to notify families as soon as possible.

“Once something happens, we try to work with our partners like Voyager to make sure a route is covered,” said Magas. “But if a route can’t be covered, then we go into action and we put things out through social media. And we also do a text and phone call home.”

Superintendent Magas encourages anyone interested in driving for Duluth School District to apply.

To apply, click here.

