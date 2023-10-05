DECC lays off workers amid financial struggles

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The DECC has laid off multiple workers after experiencing financial troubles.

Executive Director Dan Hartman has confirmed seven people were laid off.

Leaders say four people were let go this week, while a couple of weeks ago three were let go by attrition.

The layoffs come after the Duluth City Council approved a $1 million loan to the DECC.

The request, according to Hartman is from a cause of inflation as the DECC is focused on making their wages match the market.

The same week, they also were a part of the Capital Investment Committee statewide tour.

Preliminary capital budget requests submitted by state agencies total $7.4 billion dollars. The visits will help state leaders see where the needs are for the 20-24 Bonding Bill.

Jeff Stark, one of the employees laid off, posted on Facebook that he was notified the day after his 28-year anniversary.

It was stated the DECC leaders haven’t touched the line of credit yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

