DECC lays off workers amid financial struggles

The visits will help state leaders see where the needs are for the 20-24 Bonding Bill.
The visits will help state leaders see where the needs are for the 20-24 Bonding Bill.(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The DECC has laid off multiple workers after experiencing financial troubles.

Executive Director Dan Hartman has confirmed seven people were laid off.

Leaders say four people were let go this week, while a couple of weeks ago three were let go by attrition.

The layoffs come after the Duluth City Council approved a $1 million loan to the DECC.

The request, according to Hartman is from a cause of inflation as the DECC is focused on making their wages match the market.

The same week, they also were a part of the Capital Investment Committee statewide tour.

Preliminary capital budget requests submitted by state agencies total $7.4 billion dollars. The visits will help state leaders see where the needs are for the 20-24 Bonding Bill.

Jeff Stark, one of the employees laid off, posted on Facebook that he was notified the day after his 28-year anniversary.

I try and keep my feed filled with pictures of our family adventures and the kids doing interesting things, but felt the...

Posted by Jeff Stark on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

It was stated the DECC leaders haven’t touched the line of credit yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location
Vineyard Church in Duluth
Attorney for church victims speaks out about former pastoral assistant charges
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
One airlifted after crash north of Virginia
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant
Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth
Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers

Latest News

SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
Man charged for Superior shots fired incident
2023 Northern News Now Blood Drive
Sign Up for the 2023 Fall Northern News Now Blood Drive
William A. Irvin 5K 2023
Garry Bjorklund Half-Marathon sells out in less than 100 hours
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle