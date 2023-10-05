Cooler than average temperatures expected the next few days with some showers

THURSDAY: Today will be windy with showers with some breaks of sunshine. The high temperatures will be close to average for this time of year with lower 60′s in Wisconsin and some 50′s in Minnesota with a high of 57 in Duluth. It will be windy with winds out of the W at 20-25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be cool with clouds and showers throughout the first half of the day with some clearing expected in the mid to late afternoon. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40′s region wide with a high of 49 in Duluth. It will be another windy day with winds out of the NW at 20-25 MPH.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature dry weather with some sunshine mixed with clouds at times, especially Saturday. High temperatures will be below normal in the lower 50′s for the region and a high of 50 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday in Duluth. There is potential for frost on Saturday and Sunday morning with low’s reaching the low to mid 30′s across the region both weekend mornings.

