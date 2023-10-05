City by City: Proctor, Grand Marais, Wisconsin

Proctor, MN- The City of Proctor is asking for feedback about park designs. 3rd Street Park is the fenced-in lot with basketball hoops on the corner of 3rd Street and N 1st Avenue. There are two design options the city is looking for feedback on. The designs include a basketball court, shaded seating, and higher fences. Once design also includes pavement space and open green space. Click here to fill out the online survey. Submissions are due by October 15.

Grand Marais, MN- The Gunflint Ranger District is hosting an open house Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Forest Supervisor Tom Hall, Acting District Ranger Joseph Mundell, and staff will be available to answer questions and discuss the Blue Cascade project as well as job information. The open house is located at 2020 W. Highway 61, Grand Marais, MN.

Wisconsin- The youth deer hunt in Wisconsin is happening on Saturday and Sunday. The Wisconsin DNR is encouraging hunters and mentors to pass on the tradition of deer hunting to the next generation. The youth hunt is for kids 15 years old and younger to learn from a mentor and gain hunting experience. It’s open to Wisconsin residents and nonresidents. Click here for youth deer hunt rules and regulations.

