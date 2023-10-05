Bulldogs men’s hockey to be tested in season opener by #10 ranked Michigan Tech

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team comes into the season ranked 17th by the U.S. College Hockey Online rankings.

Their first match is at home where they host #10 ranked Michigan Tech in a one-game series.

With six newcomers, some players coming back from injury, as well as the team’s struggle to find their identity last season, Bulldogs head coach Scott Sandelin is looking to see where his team stands after playing a high-ranked opponent.

“Obviously, they’re a good hockey team. They are picked to win their league and they’re always a tough opponent. We’re gonna see where we’re at. We’re still trying to figure out who’s going to play with who,” said Sandelin before expressing how it’s already been a very different season. “This is probably the first year in a long time that I’m not sure who’s going to be with who as we go through the year, I think there’s going to be a lot of changes.”

Team Captain Luke Loheit is excited to get into game action and to figure out what their team is about.

“It’s when the real test comes in a game that you get to learn a lot. You learn from the good and learn from the bad and you just have to have that mentality. If we can approach those highs and lows the same then we are going to be fine,” said Loheit.

It is also the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame night, the Bulldogs have four inductees and will also honor former head coach Mike Sertich with the Spirit of Life Award.

The puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Amsoil Arena and will be broadcasted on the MY9 Sports Network.

