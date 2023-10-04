Simone Biles leads U.S. women to seventh consecutive team title at gymnastics world championships

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women won a seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night.

The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge Brazil and France.

The U.S. team won by a margin of 2.199 points as the final proved to be a closer contest than anticipated after the Americans put up a dominant performance in qualifying.

The U.S. women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011. Their victory in Antwerp broke a tie with the Chinese men and made Biles the most decorated female gymnast in history.

Biles now has 26 world championship medals, 20 of them gold, to go with her seven Olympic medals, including the 2016 Olympic title. Her 33 combined medals at the sport’s two biggest events are one more than what Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union achieved.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Former pastoral assistant at Duluth church facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
One airlifted after crash north of Virginia
Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth
Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers
Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance

Latest News

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks to reporters hours before Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,...
McCarthy’s ouster leaves the House adrift as divided Republicans seek to unite behind a new leader
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
Netflix might raise prices – again – after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas