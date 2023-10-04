Unsettled weather moves in as we cool down

WEDNESDAY: Today will feature clouds with some breaks of sunshine as well as showers throughout the day. Temperatures start in the 60′s by fall into the 50′s across Minnesota by the afternoon while staying in the 60′s across Wisconsin and the UP. The winds will be fairly strong out of the W at 15-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will see a couple rounds of showers as well as clouds with a high of 59 in Duluth and temperatures in the 50′s and low 60′s regionwide. It will be breezy once again with winds out of the W at 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Friday will see another cold shot as winds shift out of the NW at 15-25 MPH with some showers especially in the AM. Clouds will dominate for most of the day with some partial clearing possible in the afternoon. High’s will be cool in the 40′s with a high of 49 in Duluth.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be dry with abundant sunshine, with cooler than average temperatures in the lower 50′s for most of the region.

