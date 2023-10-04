Temperatures continue to cool through Friday with rain chances

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly sunny skies and a 30% chance of scattered light showers. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the southwest tonight 10-15mph. Lows will be in the 40′s with partly clear skies.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Another low will move in Thursday morning to bring a 60% chance of rain through the morning. In the afternoon we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50′s with breezy west winds 10-20mph gusting to 35mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 40′s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the NNW 10-20mph gusting to 35mph.

SATURDAY: High pressure will move back in on Saturday to bring mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. Highs will be held to the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-15mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.