Temperatures continue to cool through Friday with rain chances

By Adam Lorch
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly sunny skies and a 30% chance of scattered light showers. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the southwest tonight 10-15mph. Lows will be in the 40′s with partly clear skies.

THURSDAY: Another low will move in Thursday morning to bring a 60% chance of rain through the morning. In the afternoon we will have partly sunny skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50′s with breezy west winds 10-20mph gusting to 35mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 40′s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the NNW 10-20mph gusting to 35mph.

SATURDAY: High pressure will move back in on Saturday to bring mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. Highs will be held to the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-15mph.

