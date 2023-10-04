Superior company completes city’s first solar garden

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - It may feel like fall outside, but things are looking greener in Superior.

Superior Water, Light, and Power is celebrating the completion of a new solar garden located on Hammond Avenue near Heritage Park.

The 470-kilowatt array is the company’s and the city’s first-ever community solar garden.

Each section of the solar panel has already been claimed, most being residential customers.

The solar garden was built with local labor and materials and is large enough to power about 115 homes.

“The solar panels that you see behind us were manufactured by Heliene in Mountain Iron, just 75 miles away from the site, so it’s great to be able to use local labor and local resources for the project,” said Rob Sandstrom, President of Superior Water, Light and Power.

Leaders expect it will start generating electricity by the end of October.

