St. Louis County hosts open house for winter road maintenance

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Winter is coming and you know what that means.

St. Louis County leaders are preparing months in advance after the Northland saw record snowfall totals last year.

Drivers from Superior, Carlton, Proctor, and Cloquet were invited to an open house on Wednesday to learn more about the maintenance strategies.

This includes how to keep the roads safe while being environmentally friendly.

Josh McDowell, St. Louis County Shop Superintendent, knows the harm that rock salt can cause including its harm to the environment and waterways.

“You know once it goes down we never get rid of it and it will find its way into the water supply,” said McDowell.

County leaders say they plan to use brine instead of rock salt which causes less harm to the environment.

“The alternative to rock salt is liquid deicers and the St. Louis County has invested a large amount of money in the last five years to build our liquid program,” said Fleet and Property Manager, Chad Skeleton.

St. Louis County Environmental Engineer, Carol Andrews says using brine instead of rock salt benefits the county since they can use a lot less.

“It does still contain the salt the chloride that has an environmental impact,” said Andrews. “But it takes a third of half of much brine to have the same effect as the salt. Reducing that environmental impact as well as the cost of the salt.”

While these drivers are tasked with maintaining road safety, they say Minnesotans can do their part too.

“Get good snow tires, slow down, stay far back from the plow equipment,” explains Andrews.

Officials say the county is responsible for maintaining up to 3,000 miles of road.

