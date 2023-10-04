Over 1,100 citations given in one week for Click It or Ticket Campaign

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More than a thousand Minnesotans were cited in the state’s latest Click It or Ticket Campaign.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety issued 1,125 seat belt citations and 39 child restraint citations during a single week in September.

That includes 71 citations in Duluth and 62 in the Virginia area.

Those two spots ranked as the second and third highest in the state behind Detroit Lakes.

So far this year, there have been 57 deaths due to crashes where the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

That is actually down slightly from the 61 deaths Minnesota roads saw at this time last year.

Seat Belt Citations by Agency

Metro

57 — St. Paul Police Department

39 — Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

38 — Richfield Police Department

32 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2400 (Oakdale)

17 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2500 (Golden Valley)

16 — Elk River Police Department

Greater Minnesota:

87 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2900 (Detroit Lakes)

71 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2700 (Duluth)

62 — Minnesota State Patrol District 3100 (Virginia)

57 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2100 (Rochester)

56 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2600 (St. Cloud)

54 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2800 (Brainerd)

48 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2300 (Marshall)

33 — Minnesota State Patrol District 3200 (Thief River Falls)

32 — Minnesota State Patrol District 2200 (Mankato)

21 — Kasson Police Department

20 — Mankato Department of Public Safety Police

Officials say all children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall, or at least 8 years old, whichever comes first.

More information on proper car seat installation and use can be found here.

In Minnesota crashes from 2018-2022:

Of the 13,705 children ages 0-7 properly restrained, 88% were not injured. Another 9% sustained only minor injuries.

23 children ages 0-7 were killed in motor vehicles. Of those, only nine were known to be properly secured.

The 2022 Minnesota observational seat belt survey showed 93% compliance for front seat occupants.

87 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads in 2022 compared with 110 in 2021 and 105 in 2020.

Among 25 to 39-year-olds, the 21 unbelted deaths in 2022 was a 48% reduction from 40 in 2021 and the lowest number since 17 in 2019.

Unbelted Deaths Jan. 1-Sept. 24

2023 – 57

2022 – 61

2021 – 77

2020 – 69

2019 – 52

Minnesota law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint.

Officials say belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back.

Click here for more information.

