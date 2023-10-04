Northland Trade Program and Teacher awarded $50,000 for teaching excellence

In a surprise ceremony Tuesday, Nashwauk-Keewatin's Industrial Technology teacher Joe Gabardi...
In a surprise ceremony Tuesday, Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Industrial Technology teacher Joe Gabardi was awarded the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHWAUK, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Iron Range teacher received national recognition for being an outstanding teacher of the trades.

At a surprise ceremony Tuesday, Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Industrial Technology teacher Joe Gabardi was presented with the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence.

Gabardi was personally awarded $15,000, and his high school received another $35,000 to fund their technical trade programs.

Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools program awards 25 skilled trade teachers across the country.

The Tools for Schools Program awards more than a million dollars in funding to high schools with trade courses across the nation.

