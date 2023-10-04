Northland Trade Program and Teacher awarded $50,000 for teaching excellence

NASHWAUK, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Iron Range teacher received national recognition for being an outstanding teacher of the trades.

At a surprise ceremony Tuesday, Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Industrial Technology teacher Joe Gabardi was presented with the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence.

Gabardi was personally awarded $15,000, and his high school received another $35,000 to fund their technical trade programs.

Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools program awards 25 skilled trade teachers across the country.

The Tools for Schools Program awards more than a million dollars in funding to high schools with trade courses across the nation.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.