Northern News Now to host Duluth mayoral debate

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is proud to announce we’re hosting a debate between the two candidates running for Duluth mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Emily Larson and challenger Roger Reinert will join us in the studio.

Our moderators Dan Wolfe and Laura Lee will ask them about the biggest issues facing the city right now and how they would handle them if elected.

The live, hour-long debate will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17.

It will be airing on our CBS network.

