Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

Holyoke police said an investigation into a shooting involving multiple victims is underway. (WGGB)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets, where there was a heavy police presence for much of the afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said a preliminary investigation indicates “some of the victims were on a bus that was passing through the area.”

Procopio added: “The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an altercation among several people. There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.”

New ShotSpotter technology is helping Holyoke Police track gun violence in the city.

Some witnesses said they believed some of the shots were fired inside a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus, which remained on the scene until 3 p.m.

Boyd McCray of Chicopee, Massachusetts, said he was waiting to catch a different bus to Chicopee before everything happened.

“I heard about eight shots,” McCray said. “I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down and then I saw about a thousand more come after that.”

There’s no word yet from police on a suspect or suspects and there’s no further information on the victims at this time.

