Mitchell joins Northern Life to preview Celebrity Dance Challenge fun

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year marks the 17th anniversary of Minnesota Ballet’s Celebrity Dance Challenge.

Our very own reporter Mitchell Zimmermann is among the lucky folks warming up their dancing shoes ahead of Friday’s event at the Marshall School in Duluth.

Mitchell joined Briggs and Ryan to talk about what we can expect to see from the performance, as well as describe all the great times he’s been having on the Northern News Now Today show.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. on October 6, with the show getting underway at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets and get more information, click here.

