Mitchell joins Northern Life to preview Celebrity Dance Challenge fun

Mitchell joins to preview Celebrity Dance Challenge
Mitchell joins to preview Celebrity Dance Challenge(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year marks the 17th anniversary of Minnesota Ballet’s Celebrity Dance Challenge.

Our very own reporter Mitchell Zimmermann is among the lucky folks warming up their dancing shoes ahead of Friday’s event at the Marshall School in Duluth.

Mitchell joined Briggs and Ryan to talk about what we can expect to see from the performance, as well as describe all the great times he’s been having on the Northern News Now Today show.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. on October 6, with the show getting underway at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets and get more information, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Former pastoral assistant at Duluth church facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
One airlifted after crash north of Virginia
Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth
Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers
Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance

Latest News

Deyonna Kirk and her daughter, Tatianna Kirk.
‘Annie’s House’ provides safe space for displaced women
The annual Fall Festival and Costume Party is back in Side Lake.
City by City: Virginia, Side Lake, Hayward
Briggs logs flight time during surprise with Fly Duluth
Briggs flying with Fly Duluth
Briggs logs flight time during surprise with Fly Duluth