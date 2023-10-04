Minnesota Wild host open practice at Amsoil Arena

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Wild made a preseason trip to Duluth on Tuesday.

The team hit the ice at Amsoil Arena with a full roster of players, and fans of all ages packed the lower bowl to see their favorite players up close and personal.

It was the sixth time the Wild have held practice in Duluth. Their last visit was back in 2021.

When asked what brings them back to the Northland, coaches and players say the strong hockey community and the beautiful weather here make it a no-brainer.

”Because of the crowd, because of the energy, I mean the bottom bowl was basically full, it’s absolutely fantastic,” said Head Coach Dean Evason. “The guys are working, they’re pushing, so it’s perfect. The venue is incredible, the city is incredible so we’ve really enjoyed our stay here.”

”As soon as the bus pulled in, the guys threw their bags down immediately and jumped in the lake,” said Wild Center Ryan Harman. “We had the sauna right there so it was back and forth between the lake and the sauna. Everyone looks forward to that part.”

The Wild have two more preseason games left, with the next one this Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks and number one overall pick Connor Bedard.

The Wild open the regular season at home on Thursday, October 12 against the reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Florida Panthers.

