Meteorology students practice at Northern News Now during field trip to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Good evening everybody, my name is Elan Azriel with your nightly weather forecast.”

Because he has a name similar to a famous rich man, Elan Azriel of York, Pennsylvania has heard all the jokes.

“It was funny at first but it drives me a little crazy now but I’m used to it.” said Elan.

No, we’re not auditioning plaid clad lumberjacks to replace Hunter. Elan is part of the University of North Dakota meteorology program. They were in town this weekend on a field trip.

“We’re going around and we toured the National Weather Service Office this morning and now this evening after looking around the lake at all the fall foliage.” said Blake Rafferty.

Blake Rafferty is President of the UND AMS student chapter. He plans to join the weather service as an operational meteorologist. Other career choices include broadcast meteorology and educational meteorology. UND students like Cassie Taggart of New Jersey advise younger people interested in such fields to bone up on math.

“There’s a lot of math involved in our major so we go from calculus to differential equations so there’s a lot of math and that’s a big thing to prepare for.”

Northern News Now has for years been interested in giving meteorology students a chance to explore broadcast meteorology. Our partnership with Northland College in Ashland, for example, has given students a chance to practice and given us employees like Austin Haskins and Adam Lorch. Elan Azriel enjoyed his time in our weather pod but probably won’t become a broadcast meteorologist.

“It’s something I consider as an option but I do have a preference more towards private sector or operational.” said Azriel.

Whatever branch of weather they choose, they’ll pitting their brains against the best and worst nature can kick up.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.