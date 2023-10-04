Judge sets bail for former Duluth Vineyard pastoral assistant

Jackson Michael Gatlin
Jackson Michael Gatlin(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A judge set bail Wednesday for the former Duluth Vineyard Church pastoral assistant during his first court appearance on criminal sexual conduct charges.

Jackson Michael Gatlin, 35, of Duluth was recently charged with multiple degrees of criminal sexual conduct as five criminal complaints were filed against him.

During his first court appearance on Wednesday, Gatlin’s bail was set at $300,000 without conditions or $50,000 with conditions.

If Gatlin decides to take the bail with conditions he is not allowed to contact the victims or be employed near minors. He must also have electronic home monitoring and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

He is not allowed to leave the state.

Gatlin’s next court appearance is set for October 31.

