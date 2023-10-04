The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1
Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location
Vineyard Church in Duluth
Former pastoral assistant at Duluth church facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct
The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales

Latest News

Vineyard Church in Duluth
Attorney for church victims speaks out about former pastoral assistant charges
In a surprise ceremony Tuesday, Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Industrial Technology teacher Joe Gabardi...
Northland Trade Program and Teacher awarded $50,000 for teaching excellence
Larson Road Improvement Plan 2024
City leaders propose to fix 19 miles of roads in Duluth in 2024
Deyonna Kirk and her daughter, Tatianna Kirk.
‘Annie’s House’ provides safe space for displaced women
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
One airlifted after crash north of Virginia