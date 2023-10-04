Duluth students celebrate International Walk to School Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of Duluth kids took to the sidewalks to walk to school Wednesday morning.

Around three to four hundred students, teachers, and community leaders walked to Congdon Park Elementary to celebrate International Walk to School Day.

The event is held by the parent-teacher association (PTA) to promote healthy habits while reducing traffic congestion near schools and air pollution.

It also draws attention to the need for investment in establishing safe routes to school for our students.

The speed limit in front of the school was recently lowered from 30 to 20 miles an hour.

But volunteers said they hope today’s event highlights the need to do more to make it even safer.

“We have a lot of families that try to cross Superior Street where there isn’t a light. And because of how busy Superior Street is and the speeds traffic move, we’d really would like to see increased protections for pedestrians in that area,” said Congdon Park PTA volunteer Taj Munson.

The Minnesota legislature recently passed a law that bike and pedestrian safety must be taught in all elementary schools.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.