City leaders propose to fix 19 miles of roads in Duluth in 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The city of Duluth announces $14 million street improvement projects for 2024.

Mayor Emily Larson announced the plan Tuesday which includes fixing 19 miles of roads in different neighborhoods across the city. The improvements total more than $14 million, with almost all of the funds coming from a dedicated sales tax which Duluth voters approved in 2017.

The streets were chosen based on four different sets of criteria: how poorly they ranked on a scale of 1 to 100, how to reduce ongoing maintenance cost, and location fairness across the city.

Mayor Larson said choosing the roads requires a balance between considering factors outside of the city’s control and listening to people’s personal advocacy.

“We try to fit that in to the bigger system and making sure that if we’re going to go in if the county is doing Woodland Avenue, we want to get in and do some work around that so that we can kind of have high impact and inconvenience and neighborhood once,” Larson said.

The city is avoiding the neighborhoods that are already scheduled to see road work during the upcoming lead pipe replacement project.

Larson said all of the repairs will begin as soon as possible when weather allows next year but the exact timing is also based on the other yearly jobs the Department of Public Works must complete. City leaders said this project does not need approval from the city council.

There will be two informative meetings held on Thursday for the public. For a map of all of the roads that will be repaired, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.