City by City: Hawk Ridge, Hermantown, Gordon

Duluth, MN- Saturday, October 14 will be the 3rd and final event in the “Everyone Can Bird” series. The events are designed for birders of all skills and abilities. There will be an ASL interpreter, stationary birding options and binoculars for all to use. There will also be expert guides to lead discussions and offer help. The outing will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and coincides with Duluth Community Day at Hawk Ridge in celebration of World Migratory Bird Day.

Hermantown, MN- The St. Louis County Extension Program is hosting Salsa Fest on Tuesday, October 17 as part of the Garden Fest Series. Master Gardeners will be on hand for an evening of learning and tasting. There will be a salsa contest, samples to try, growing tips and tricks and so much more. The event will be held at the Wesleyan Lutheran Church in Hermantown from 6-8:30 p.m. The program cost is $20.

Gordon, WI- Local organizations are hosting a presentation event at the Douglas County Wildlife Area and Bird Sanctuary. Community members are invited to learn about logging and the forest industry, local forests and what’s happening in Northwest Wisconsin. After the program, there will be a hike, campfire and music. The presentations will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Virginia, Side Lake, Hayward

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.