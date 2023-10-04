Bulldog football will visit Wayne State for toughest test yet

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Curt Weise and his 17th-ranked Bulldogs face Wayne State this week in what could prove to be a challenging matchup.

The last time the two teams battled it out, Wayne pulled off the upset and beat the Bulldogs on their own turf.

After UMD’s Week 5 win over Winona State, Head Coach Curt Weise felt they played their most complete game of the season. Between opening the second half with a kick return, pulling away on the scoreboard early on and continuously being dominant on defense, the team as a whole was locked in.

The Bulldogs have the second-best defense in the league, only allowing an average of 15 points a game. On the other side of the ball, UMD holds the second-best scoring offense in the NSIC too with an average of more than 40 points a game.

Wiese said his team’s meeting with Wayne will start painting the playoff picture for both the Bulldogs and the Wildcats.

“As you go into this football game, we are about to face a good defense, and so are they. We are hoping to slow them down and they’re hoping to do the same,” Wiese said. “So, for us, we’re taking this as a playoff football game. We win this football game and we put ourselves as a front-runner in the NSIC, to have the chance to be in the national playoffs, and Wayne State is not any different. Wayne State wins this game they put themselves in the talks for postseason play as well.”

“They’ve got some dogs over there,” said UMD Wide receiver Dashaun Ames. “I’ve been watching film, they’ve got some good guys over there. But we’re just gonna go out there and play Bulldog football, you know get out here and get the practice out that we need and just come out there and play our game.”

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska,

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.