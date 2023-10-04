BEACON OF HOPE: Duluth lighthouse restored after being vandalized

The Northern Pier Lighthouse has been a Duluth landmark for over a century. Recently, Rethos...
The Northern Pier Lighthouse has been a Duluth landmark for over a century. Recently, Rethos took over owernship.(Adam Demuth)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Northern Pier Lighthouse just off the shore of Lake Superior was given an unkind mark earlier this summer.

The lighthouse, which is sandwiched between the Aerial Lift Bridge and Lake Superior is one of the most iconic landmarks in the city.

“We had a woman call us from Florida last week and said ‘I’m going to be in Duluth next week, is the lighthouse tagging painted over?’” Heidi Swank, the Executive Director of Rethos, said.

Swank and the restoration company, Rethos, took over ownership of the building in early 2023, and are tasked with upkeeping the lighthouse.

RELATED: Duluth lighthouse under new ownership, plans for revitalization

“We have noticed over the course of the summer, as the new owners of the North Pier headlight, that there’s been a bit of graffiti on the lighthouse,” she said.

The orange and black spray paint was put on the lower half of the lighthouse, leaving an unsightly mark on the more than century-old structure.

The Northern Pier Lighthouse was vandalized during the summer with orange and black spray paint.
The Northern Pier Lighthouse was vandalized during the summer with orange and black spray paint.(Anna Lassonde)

“It’s a little unhappy to walk up to the lighthouse and see tagging on it,” Swank said.

After trying to find partners to cover up the graffiti, a local painters union agreed to make the lighthouse new again.

“And [the painters] covered up that lower part of the white that had a bunch of graffiti on it,” Swank said.

On Monday, the lighthouse went from tagged, to like new.

“Just walking back up here now, was really-it made me feel really happy,” she said.

Swank is happy to see that the lighthouse is now back to what it should look like, and wants to keep it that way for all who visit it.

”This is the perfect spot to tell the story of Duluth,” she said. “It’s that meeting point where the water and the land meet, where you can tell the story of Lake Superior and look back and see the development of the city of Duluth.”

According to Swank, they hope to have the inside of the lighthouse restored by 2026, in order to host small tours.

In the coming future, there will be a hotline added to the front door of the lighthouse, according to Swank, that will allow Rethos and Local Painters 106 to cover up any vandalism.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location
Jackson Michael Gatlin
Former pastoral assistant at Duluth church facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
One airlifted after crash north of Virginia
Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth
Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers
Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance

Latest News

University of North Dakota meteorology program practices on cam skills
Meteorology students practice at Northern News Now during field trip to Duluth
Meteorology students practice at Northern News Now during field trip to Duluth
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez reacts after striking out Toronto Blue Jays'...
Twins stop record 18-game postseason skid on strength of Royce Lewis home runs
Vineyard Church in Duluth
Attorney for church victims speaks out about former pastoral assistant charges