3 UP cities compete to have the most people clad in plaid

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Oct. 6 is the 13th annual Plaidurday, a celebration dedicated to a symbol of the U.P.

“You see it all the time. You see it in the bars, and the stores, people are wearing plaid everywhere they go. It’s such an iconic symbol of the Upper Peninsula and again especially in the Keweenaw. We got to stay warm and wear your plaid,” said Wiederhold.

This year, the Keweenaw is aiming to set a world record for the most people wearing plaid and will be meeting for a photo at the Houghton High School Football Field at 12:45 p.m. ET Friday.

The city of Marquette will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday evening at the new Founder’s Landing Piers. Ironwood will also hold a downtown celebration with a photo at 6 p.m. CT Friday night. Plaidurday doesn’t come without its competition.

Stormy Kromer CEO Gina Thorsen says she respects the Keweenaw for taking on the challenge and might try to beat them next year.

“We’ve always had this friendly competition with the folks in Marquette trying to have that. We have been talking about trying to do the world record and so honestly, I tip my cap to the Keweenaw trying to do that. I love the friendly competition and I think it’s great they are going for a really big number,” said Thorsen.

Despite starting in Lansing, the tradition was created by Yooper and owner of the U.P. Supply Co. Bugsy Sailor. He says the true spirit of Plaidurday is the joy of Yooper culture.

“I think it’s really fun to see people come out [to do] something that has no real agenda other than joy and happiness. So, it is really about fun, getting people out, meeting new people and enjoying a tiny piece of Upper Peninsula culture,” said Sailor.

All three locations plan to have fun games and drinks after their group photo.

