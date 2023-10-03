Registration for Ashland WhistleStop marathon spikes after TC marathon cancellation

By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of runners are turning to other races in the Northland after the Twin Cities Marathon was canceled.

Over the weekend, the marathon organizers canceled the race hours before the start time due to extreme heat in the metro. Those runners are now turning to different events to put their training to use including one Duluth woman.

“I ran Grandma’s this last summer, and I was kind of on a high from that,” Marathon runner Hannah Koch said. “I’m like I have to find another marathon, so Twin Cities kind of seemed like the best option at the time.”

Thousands of runners, including Koch, prepared for the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday, not expecting a change of course.

“I was checking my phone, and I didn’t see the email at first, I saw it on a Facebook group page,” Koch said. “People were like it’s canceled, and I was in shock.

Months of training, now over. “I spent a lot of hot days training outside to get ready for the Twin Cities, and it didn’t happen,” Koch said.

What happened instead surprised race director Mary McPhetridge.

“We had about 150 registrations yesterday in a very short time, a lot of inquires today, a lot of people calling,” McPhetridge said.

McPhetridge organizes the Memorial Medical Center WhistleStop Marathon and Half-Marathon in Ashland. She said it was sad to see the Twin Cities Marathon be canceled but was excited when registration spiked for the WhistleStop Marathon just 24 hours later.

“It was very welcoming. We’re ready,” McPhetridge said. “We have enough shirts; we have enough swag; we have enough metals, water, powerade, so we’re ready for you. Bring it on!”

The WhistleStop race normally see around 450 registrations for their full marathon. As of Monday night, 1,600 people are registered for both the half and the full marathon.

The WhistleStop is accepting registrations until Friday, October 6. The races are scheduled for October 13 and 14.

To register for any WhistleStop races, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1
The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Hall of Fame: Duluth East to honor history-making NASA chief engineer alum
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Northland races to put your canceled marathon training to use

Latest News

Holding on to History featured tile
Holding on to History: Lester River Rendezvous celebrates voyageurs
Holding on to History: Lester River Rendezvous celebrates voyageurs
Twin Cities marathon canceled due to extreme heat in the metro area.
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Minnesota accepting submissions for next state flag and seal