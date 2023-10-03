Rain becomes likely overnight, cooler weather on the horizon

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon a cold front will sweep into the region and bring increasing clouds. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, but there is a better chance of rain and thunder after 11pm. Winds will be southeast 10-20mph tonight with temperatures in the 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning we will have partly sunny skies and breezy southwest winds. In the afternoon we will see increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain. Winds will become WNW 10-20mph gusting to 25mph.

THURSDAY: Another low will move through the region on Thursday. There will be a 50% chance of rain with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be WNW 10-20mph gusting to 25mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy skis and a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the 40′s with breezy winds out of the north 10-20mph gusting to 35mph.

