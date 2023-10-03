One last warm day before a cooldown and some rain

TUESDAY: Today will feature partly cloudy skies with some mostly cloudy skies late in the afternoon. It will be another warm day with widespread 80′s and a high of 80 in Duluth. Winds will be fairly strong out of the S at 15-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY: A cold front will sweep through the Northland Tuesday night and bring some thunderstorms across Minnesota before dissipating early Wednesday morning over Wisconsin. The chance of storms is higher as you go further west. With the frontal passage temperatures will begin to drop from west to east.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will see our high temperatures occur in the morning, as the cold front cools us down to the 50′s by the afternoon. The high temperature in Duluth will be 65 in the morning. There will be clouds and showers throughout the day, though fairly scattered with a 40% chance of rain.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will see another low-pressure system from Canada bring rain and some more windy conditions. High temperatures will be below average with a high of 58 in Duluth and a 50% chance of rain.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.