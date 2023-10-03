One last warm day before a cooldown and some rain

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Today will feature partly cloudy skies with some mostly cloudy skies late in the afternoon. It will be another warm day with widespread 80′s and a high of 80 in Duluth. Winds will be fairly strong out of the S at 15-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY: A cold front will sweep through the Northland Tuesday night and bring some thunderstorms across Minnesota before dissipating early Wednesday morning over Wisconsin. The chance of storms is higher as you go further west. With the frontal passage temperatures will begin to drop from west to east.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will see our high temperatures occur in the morning, as the cold front cools us down to the 50′s by the afternoon. The high temperature in Duluth will be 65 in the morning. There will be clouds and showers throughout the day, though fairly scattered with a 40% chance of rain.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will see another low-pressure system from Canada bring rain and some more windy conditions. High temperatures will be below average with a high of 58 in Duluth and a 50% chance of rain.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1
The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales
Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges
Duluth Harbor Monsters logo
Duluth Harbor Monsters announce first General Manager

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
OCTOBER 2, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Enjoy these summer-like temperatures while you can!
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 10-2-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 10-2-23
Northern News Now
Warmth and sunshine dominate Monday into Tuesday