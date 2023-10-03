One airlifted after crash north of Virginia

On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported...
On the afternoon of October 3, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported car accident on Milroy Road.(MGN)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman was found trapped in her vehicle at the end of Milroy Road near Britt.

She is now in the hospital with extensive injuries.

It happened Tuesday afternoon about nine miles north of Virginia.

Police found the vehicle in a wooded area with the single occupant, the driver, unable to get out. She was trapped due to her extensive injuries and damage to the vehicle.

The driver admitted she had not been wearing her seatbelt.

The Virginia Fire Department freed the driver, who was then transported by medical helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

Prior to the accident, witnesses saw the vehicle driving at a very high rate of speed.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, speed was likely a contributing factor to the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia Fire Department, Virginia Ambulance Service and the “Britt, Pike, Sandy” Fire Department.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash on Central Entrance in Duluth
Two hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash on Central Entrance
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule begins
Minnesota’s cold weather rule goes into effect Oct 1
The diner’s last day is always a busy one.
Gordy’s Hi-Hat enters off season with a boost in sales
Duluth Harbor Monsters logo
Duluth Harbor Monsters announce first General Manager
Arrested for second degree murder
Former Kingsbury partner indicted on first-degree murder charges

Latest News

The Side Lake Fall Festival and Costume Party is Saturday, October 7.
City by City: Virginia, Side Lake, Hayward
Essentia Health and St. Luke's in Duluth
Minnesota Attorney General reviewing two proposed Duluth hospital system mergers
Vineyard Church in Duluth
Former pastoral assistant at Duluth church facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct
Camping World in Hermantown
Camping World to close Hermantown location