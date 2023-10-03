One airlifted after crash north of Virginia

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman was found trapped in her vehicle at the end of Milroy Road near Britt.

She is now in the hospital with extensive injuries.

It happened Tuesday afternoon about nine miles north of Virginia.

Police found the vehicle in a wooded area with the single occupant, the driver, unable to get out. She was trapped due to her extensive injuries and damage to the vehicle.

The driver admitted she had not been wearing her seatbelt.

The Virginia Fire Department freed the driver, who was then transported by medical helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

Prior to the accident, witnesses saw the vehicle driving at a very high rate of speed.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, speed was likely a contributing factor to the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia Fire Department, Virginia Ambulance Service and the “Britt, Pike, Sandy” Fire Department.

