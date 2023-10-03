Minnesota accepting submissions for next state flag and seal

The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota lawmakers are resurrecting an effort to redesign the state's flag and seal, which proponents say are indistinct compared with other U.S. states and feature imagery that is offensive to Native Americans. (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)(Mohamed Ibrahim | Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesotans can now officially submit ideas for the next state flag and seal.

All entries must be original and follow the guidelines outlined by The State Emblems Redesign Commission. The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to create new designs for the state flag and seal by January 1, 2024.

Five submissions for each emblem will be selected for final consideration by the Commission. Afterwards, they will select the design to be used or slightly modified as the basis of each emblem.

Public submissions will be accepted online and via US mail and must be submitted or postmarked by Monday, October 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Participants need to be 18 years of age or have their submissions entered by a parent or legal guardian. A maximum of three entries is allowed for each eligible person.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission is accepting public submissions on its website: www.mnhs.org/serc.

Mail submissions can be sent to the address also listed on their website above.

Minnesota's State Seal
Minnesota's State Seal(MGN)

