Holding on to History: Lester River Rendezvous celebrates voyageurs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the 18th and 19th centuries, our lakes and rivers were plied by fur traders.

The gatherings to sell or barter those goods became known as “rendezvous.”

Duluth and Superior were home to many a rendezvous back then, today, re-enactors re-live those days every fall in Lester Park.

”One, two, fire in the hole!”

The crack of a cannon signals that it’s time to rendezvous.

Around here in the 17 and 18 hundreds, that meant the French-Canadian voyageurs, the Anishinaabe and even the Hochunk were to meet at Fort Saint Louis to trade.

“Fort Saint Louis was at the foot of the High Bridge where the grain elevators are.”

Don Chesney is a re-enactor at the annual Lester River Rendezvous in Duluth.

He portrays a half-native, half-European Metis cook.

Don tells people that life in the fur trade was hard and concern for the voyageurs was little.

“Voyageurs were people that could not swim because they wanted people to be careful with the goods, if they’re afraid of water, they’re not going to tip the canoe.”

A rendezvous could take upwards of a month and it wasn’t all just business.

Tomahawk throwing competitions, for example, meant donating a prize and taking a prize laid out on a blanket.

The prizes were useful to those who lived in the wilderness.

“Well, if you have two forks, you don’t need another fork, you need say a cup, if there’s one on the blanket you get to pick that cup.”

By the late 1800′s, fur-bearing animal populations had been decimated and the trade faded away.

But, the hard paddling lifestyle of the voyageur continues to fascinate modern Northlanders so modern rendezvous re-enactments continue to teach people about experiencing the old ways.

“That’s what it is, you just immerse yourself in the experience and that’s it, you don’t want to leave!”

“Fire in the hole!”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.