City by City: Virginia, Side Lake, Hayward

Virginia, MN- The Virginia Fire Department will be hosting an open house on Thursday, October 5 from 4-7 p.m. There will be demonstrations, vehicles to explore and an obstacle course. There will also be food, safety booths and so much more. The event will be held at the headquarters building. The whole community is invited to attend.

Side Lake, MN- The Side Lake Fall Festival and Costume Party is Saturday, October 7 at the Side Lake Community Center from 1-4 p.m. Pumpkins are available for the first 150 attendees. Free food will be available while supplies last. There will be pony rides, games and more.

Hayward, WI- A free clothing giveaway will be held at Hayward Wesleyan Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. The giveaway will include fall and winter clothing as well as housewares. The event is sponsored by Kings Closet.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

