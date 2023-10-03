Camping World to close Hermantown location

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A major camping store in Hermantown will soon be closing its doors for good.

Camping World confirmed to us today that the store would be closing in the coming weeks.

Along with camping items and gear they also sell RVs.

The location used to be home to Gander Mountain.

Back in 2017, Camping World purchased Gander Mountain after they filed for bankruptcy.

We have reached out to the company to get more information about why the store is closing, but have not heard back.

The store’s last day open will be October 20.

